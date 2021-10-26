Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anil Kapoor pours drinks as man in Sylvester Stallone mask holds tray at Bollywood party, Govinda claps. Watch old video
bollywood

Anil Kapoor pours drinks as man in Sylvester Stallone mask holds tray at Bollywood party, Govinda claps. Watch old video

In an old video that is doing the rounds on social media, a man wearing a Sylvester Stallone mask can be seen serving drinks to Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor and Govinda.
Sylvester Stallone made a special appearance in the 2009 Bollywood film Kambakkht Ishq.
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 02:26 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

In a viral video that has been doing the rounds on social media, a man wearing a mask of Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone is seen serving drinks at a Bollywood party. 

In the video, a man wearing a mask of Sylvester's character Rambo, from the film First Blood, can be seen holding a tray and serving drinks and snacks to the guests. Many known Bollywood actors like Govinda and Anil Kapoor can be seen in the video. Anil can be seen pouring drinks in glasses as the man wearing Sylvester's mask stands holding the tray. 

RELATED STORIES

One person commented on the video while referring to Squid Game's masked men and said, “What in the squid game is happening here???!!” Another one asked, “What a weird costume party this is?” A third fan commented, “Better than his cameo in Kambakht Ishq.”

Sylvester made a special appearance in the 2009 film Kambakkht Ishq. In the movie, he made a grand entry to save Kareena Kapoor from the bad guys. He even said Kambakkht Ishq in his accent. Sylvester often posts about Bollywood celebrities on social media. Back in 2018, he posted a picture of Salman Khan, ahead of the release of Race 3.

Read More: Tiger Shroff’s Rambo to be directed by Rohit Dhawan after Siddharth Anand bows out: report

In the 1980s, Sylvester played the role of John Rambo, a soldier suffering from PTSD (posttraumatic stress disorder), in First Blood. The film was an adaptation of the eponymous novel by David Morell. First Blood’s script was significantly altered by Sylvester during the film’s production. He played the role of Rambo in a total of five Rambo films (1982–2019). After the success of these films, Sylvester became one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors. He later did many more successful action films, including Cobra, Tango and Cash, Cliffhanger, Demolition Man, and The Specialist.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sylvester stallone rambo houston mayor sylvester turner sylvester stallone anil kapoor govinda
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP