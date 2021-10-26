Anil Kapoor pours drinks as man in Sylvester Stallone mask holds tray at Bollywood party, Govinda claps. Watch old video

In a viral video that has been doing the rounds on social media, a man wearing a mask of Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone is seen serving drinks at a Bollywood party.

In the video, a man wearing a mask of Sylvester's character Rambo, from the film First Blood, can be seen holding a tray and serving drinks and snacks to the guests. Many known Bollywood actors like Govinda and Anil Kapoor can be seen in the video. Anil can be seen pouring drinks in glasses as the man wearing Sylvester's mask stands holding the tray.

One person commented on the video while referring to Squid Game's masked men and said, “What in the squid game is happening here???!!” Another one asked, “What a weird costume party this is?” A third fan commented, “Better than his cameo in Kambakht Ishq.”

Sylvester made a special appearance in the 2009 film Kambakkht Ishq. In the movie, he made a grand entry to save Kareena Kapoor from the bad guys. He even said Kambakkht Ishq in his accent. Sylvester often posts about Bollywood celebrities on social media. Back in 2018, he posted a picture of Salman Khan, ahead of the release of Race 3.

In the 1980s, Sylvester played the role of John Rambo, a soldier suffering from PTSD (posttraumatic stress disorder), in First Blood. The film was an adaptation of the eponymous novel by David Morell. First Blood’s script was significantly altered by Sylvester during the film’s production. He played the role of Rambo in a total of five Rambo films (1982–2019). After the success of these films, Sylvester became one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors. He later did many more successful action films, including Cobra, Tango and Cash, Cliffhanger, Demolition Man, and The Specialist.