Tiger Shroff’s Rambo to be directed by Rohit Dhawan after Siddharth Anand bows out: report

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 12:04 IST

Actor Tiger Shroff’s next film, Rambo, will now be directed by Rohit Dhawan. According to report in Mumbai Mirror, Rohit stepped in after Siddharth Anand moved out.

For the uninitiated, Rambo is the official Hindi adaptation of Sylvester Stallone’s Hollywood cult franchise, Rambo. A source told the publication, “Rambo is Tiger’s baby and he is kicked about stepping into his idol Stallone’s shoes. After being put on the back-burner for a while, the project is being revived with Rohit Dhawan as director.”

The report further adds that though Siddharth had confirmed that he would be collaborating with Tiger after War for Rambo, much has changed since then. Siddharth had moved on to scripting for a forthcoming Shah Rukh Khan film, while Tiger was getting ready for his next film with his mentor Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan. The trio were to take the story of Heropanti forward.

However, work on Rambo will begin only towards the end of 2021 and the reason is that Rohit will first complete his film with Kartik Aaryan, a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. “Rohit has already locked the script of his next commercial entertainer with Kartik and is expected to kickstart it around February. With some free time in his hand, the director has started work on the Rambo remake with his team of writers,” the source added.

Speaking the project, Siddharth had told Mumbai Mirror last year: “After I complete my current film with Tiger and Hrithik Roshan, I will start prepping for Rambo from September. Tiger will begin his prep from November-December and we will set the ball rolling in the new year, shooting both in India and abroad. The recce will begin soon. We have already locked a release date, October 2, 2020.”

