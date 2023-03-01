Anil Kapoor recalls he was nervous dancing with Sridevi, Urmila Matondkar in Judaai: 'They are such incredible dancers'

Anil Kapoor has revealed he was nervous about dancing with dancers Sridevi and Urmila Matondkar when they shot for their film together - Judaai in 1997. He posted pictures from the film to mark the film's 26th anniversary. Featuring Anil, Sridevi and Urmila in lead roles, the film was directed by Raj Kanwar. (Also read: Boney Kapoor shares unseen romantic pics with Sridevi in her memory)

Anil posted pictures with Sridevi, Urmila, and producer Boney Kapoor on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “The decision to do judaai was not easy one for me at the time, but I'm so glad that I chose to do it! I was paired with two beautiful leading ladies - Sri and Urmila.”

A glimpse of Anil Kapoor's post.

He added, "And I still remember how nervous I was, dancing with Sri Ji and Urmila as they both are such incredible dancers! 26 years later today, when I think about the film and all the memories I made I always have a smile on my face!"

Producer Boney Kapoor also shared a poster of the film and wrote, “26 years of Judaai - very special film with memorable performances from @sridevi.kapoor @anilskapoor @urmilamatondkarofficial Kader Khan @pareshrawalofficial @iam_johnylever @upasnasinghofficial.”

Sridevi was pregnant with Janhvi Kapoor when she worked on Judaai, Urmila had said last year on a dance reality show. Sridevi, who died in February 2018, got married producer Boney Kapoor in 1996.

The film proved to be a box office hit and garnered much appreciations from the fans of the stars. However, Anil was not willing to work in the film initially. Anil had told Hindustan Times in an interview last year, “I kept on saying no to the film as I could not connect with my character. I had a lot of pressure from family and the family production company as we were going through tough times financially after the debacle of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja."

Anil and Sridevi had previously been paired in Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja which was a box office flop. They have also featured together in popular films such as Mr India and Lamhe.

Anil is currently being widely appreciated for his performance in the Indian adaptation of the British series The Night Manager. The Hindi version also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Shobhita Dhulipala. Tillotama Shoma and Saswata Chatterjee.

Next up, Anil has Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer action thriller film Fighter that is directed by Siddharth Anand.

