Anil Kapoor recalls working as spot boy at 17 after his father fell sick: 'I loved waking up actors, looking after them'

Anil Kapoor, who recently clocked 39 years as an actor in the Hindi film industry, has recalled the beginning of his career, when he used to work as a spot boy. The actor, who was born to filmmaker Surinder Kapoor and his wife Nirmala Kapoor, revealed that he decided to start working as a teenager, after his father fell sick. Also Read| Anil Kapoor shares fitness regime, says food is not for taste. Watch

Anil listed the 'odd jobs' he did before he established himself as an actor, but noted that he loved doing them. Some of his duties in his early days in the film industry included him waking up actors and getting them snacks. Anil recalled his journey from being a spot boy to a lead actor in a new interview.

Anil told Bollywood Bubble, "We came to know he (father) has heart issues. In those days heart issues were a very big thing. That was kind of a turning point, I said I have to now start working and let my dad chill. I was pretty young-- 17-18 years old." Asked about the odd jobs he did, Anil said, "I wouldn't call them odd jobs because I loved doing them, like waking up the actors, picking them up, fetching them from the airport, dropping them to the location, looking after them, getting them right snacks and then the tea breaks. So all these kind of odd jobs I did."

The actor added, "Then of course I was upgraded to doing a bit of shopping of hardware for the shoot, and then scouting for locations, fixing and negotiating the prices for the locations. Then I was upgraded to the casting director. I was casting director for Hum Paanch, that's the first time my name appeared in the titles where I was mentioned as the casting director. After that, I did my course of acting. I was doing bit roles from 1977 to 1982. I did Telugu films and I did Kannada films, and then, of course, Woh Saat Din happened."

Anil's latest release JugJugg Jeeyo performed well at the box office. The Raj Mehta-directorial featured him alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor among others. The film released on June 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON