Anil Kapoor shares fitness regime video, says ‘food is not for taste, but to build your strength'

Anil Kapoor is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood with a very strict fitness regime. The actor has now shared a video of his workout routine, showing how hard he works on his body in order to look fit on screen. He is seen cycling, doing several repetitions of weight lifting and other exercises in the video. He also talks about food and how its the key to fitness. Also read: When Madhuri Dixit said she would never marry Anil Kapoor

Sharing the video, Anil wrote, “The grind that comes before lights, camera and action.” The video opens with Anil cycling long distances and also checking his phone to see the exact duration of his sleep. He reveals he slept that day for around 7 hours and 24 minutes. He is also seen throwing darts to improve focus. After he does several arm exercises involving lifting of weights, he asks his trainer for breakfast.

He says, “I think diet is more important sometimes than working out. Food is not for taste but its for you to build your strength and stamina. You consume as much as you need for your body as well as for your mental and physical strength.”

Hair stylist Aalim Hakim commented on his video, “You are an inspiration for everyone sir.” A fan commented, "I need this motivation but hats off you are a big inspiration." Another said, "Sir, you are soooooooooooo amazing."

Anil would be the most senior celebrity to appear on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan this year. He will be sharing the couch with his JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan.

Anil will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. He also has Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor is also expected to star in the sequel to No Entry. His other future projects include the Hindi remake of the British spy thriller series The Night Manager, also featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON