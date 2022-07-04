When Madhuri Dixit said she would never marry Anil Kapoor: ‘He is hypersensitive, I'd like my husband to be cool’

Actor Madhuri Dixit made her acting debut in the 1984 film Abodh and went to to work with several popular celebrities of the industry, including Anil Kapoor. Talking about him, she once said that she would never marry him if given a chance and called him ‘hypersensitive.' She also described how she would like her husband to be. (Also read: Preity Zinta shares selfie with Aishwarya, Kareena, Rani, Madhuri)

Madhuri and Anil Kapoor first worked together in director Prayag Raj’s film Hifazat. Later they appeared in several hit movies such as Tezaab, Beta, Khel, Parinda and more. They were last seen together in Total Dhamaal, released in 2019.

In 1989, when Madhuri was asked if she would marry her co-star Anil Kapoor, she told the magazine Movie, “No! I wouldn't marry someone like him. For one thing, he is too hypersensitive, I would like my husband to be cool. As for Anil, I have done so many films with him, so I am comfortable with him. I can even joke with him about our supposed affair.”

Anil Kapoor tied the knot with Sunita Kapoor in 1984. The couple is parents to their three children, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor. Anil will also soon be a grandfather as Sonam is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja. On the other hand, Madhuri got married to Dr Shriram Nene on October 17, 1999. She shifted base to the US for a few years after their wedding but moved back to India in 2011. They are blessed with two sons, Arin and Ryan.

Madhuri was last seen in Netflix’s The Fame Game. Reportedly, she will next appear as a judge of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 alongside Karan Johar. She was previously a part of the same show until 2014.

