Anil Kapoor remembers Rakesh Jhunjhunwalla, how he cared for Sonam Kapoor and Rhea

Actor Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter handle and mourned the death of his friend Rakesh Jhunjhunwalla. The veteran investor who has produced films like English Vinglish, Ki & Ka and Shamitabh, died on Sunday morning. He was 62. (Also read: Taal turns 23: Anil Kapoor says Govinda was first choice for his role)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recalling memories with Rakesh, Anil shared a picture of him from his interaction with PM Narendra Modi. He wrote, “Rakesh Jhunjhunwalla was a dear friend, always been a well wisher of my family…specially my daughters Sonam and Rhea .. a visionary and a true Indian patriot .. loved films and music .. we will miss him dearly.”

Anil Kapoor's tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rakesh who was known as ‘Warren Buffet of the Indian market’ was reportedly unwell for quite some time. During his last appearance at a launch event, he was seen in a wheelchair. Meanwhile, the cause of his death remains unknown.

A while ago PM Modi tweeted, “Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress.His passing awayis saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharman added in a tweet, “Investor, bold risk taker, masterly understanding of the stock market, clear in communication- a leader in his own right. Fondly remember several conversations we’ve had. Had strong belief in India’s strength and capabilities. Condolences.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides Anil, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also paid tributes to Rakesh in his tweet. Calling it a ‘great loss to Bharat’, he said, “OMG. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala ji was such a passionate patriot, financial genius with great sense of humour and a positive worldview. A visionary, a great human and a friend.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.