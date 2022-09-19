Anil Kapoor’s bodybuilder doppelganger reveals Bollywood plans with new pic

It seems like actor Anil Kapoor has a new doppelganger on the internet. It all began when a US-based fitness coach, John Effer took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture of himself next to Anil Kapoor. Their striking resemblance left social media users shocked, including Indian fans. Also read: Anil Kapoor on being told he even looks fitter than his yoga trainers

In the picture, John shared a near-similar look as he rocked Anil Kapoor’s signature moustache look from the 90s. He flaunted his ripped body in a mirror selfie. Sharing the collage, he tagged Anil Kapoor and wrote, “I’m waiting on that Bollywood call TBH Where is it at!!?? @anilskapoor Kids a great actor - my dad says so.”

Soon after he shared the post, fans shared their reactions in the comment section. One fan wrote, “You gotta be a player and learn to say 1 2 ka 4, 4 2 ka 1. #jhakaas.” “I literally thought you were anil Kapoor,” added another fan. “You’ll be in Bollywood in no time,” said someone else.

Check out his pictures here:

Anil Kapoor's lookalike John Effer's Instagram photos.

Anil Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. While he faced the camera for the first time at the age of 14, as a child artist in Shashi Kapoor’s Tu Payal Mein Geet, he made his debut with Hamare Tumhare. The actor was last seen in Raj Mehta’s multi-starrer comedy JugJugg Jeeyo. It also starred Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Anil Kapoor will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. He also has Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal as one of his upcoming movies. He is also a part of the sequel to No Entry. His other future projects include the Hindi remake of the British spy thriller series The Night Manager, also featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala.

