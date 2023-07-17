Here's what Anil Kapoor said about Akshay Kumar charging money for The Kapil Sharma Show. Watch

The cast of The Night Manager will be present in the finale episode of this season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Ahead of the full episode that will be released this week, Sony Entertainment Television shared a promo on social media, where Anil Kapoor was joined by co-stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome and Aditya Roy Kapur, and had a blast on the show. In the teaser, Anil also made a sly remark on Akshay Kumar that left even Kapil Sharma speechless. (Also read: Sumona Chakravarti recalls people calling The Kapil Sharma Show misogynist for jokes on her lips: ‘I have come to terms')

Anil Kapoor's hilarious reply

Anil Kapoor will be seen promoting The Night Manager at The Kapil Sharma Show.

In the promo, Kapil was seen teasing Anil Kapoor that he had last appeared on the show to promote JugJugg Jeeyo in 2022. That time also, it happened to be the show’s finale. Now, he is back again for the show’s finale, promoting The Night Manager Part 2.

Kapil says, "Aap finale ke shaukeen hain ya aapko dusron ka kaam bandh karane maza aata hai?” (You like going to finales or you enjoy looking at people go out of work). Responding to this, Anil took a dig at star Akshay Kumar and said, “Akshay saab toh shuru karwate hain right? Woh paise lete hain, main free karta hoon (Akshay Kumar comes at the start of the season right? He takes money whereas I do it for free).” Anil's witty comeback left Kapil Sharma speechless.

In the same episode, Kapil also made Sobhita blush when he said, "Bacchon main Doraemon ka Nobita bohot famous hai. Jawano main Sobhita famous hain (Nobita is famous among kids, but Sobhita is famous among young adults).”

About The Night Manager

The second and final part of The Night Manager released on June 30 on Disney+ Hotstar. The Hindustan Times review of the show read, "When you have so much going for the show - a sizzling chemistry between the leads, two terrific actors at opposite ends, a ready layout and a mix of masala and slow-burn energies, the end result has to be nothing short of spectacular. But unfortunately, at its very best, The Night Manager is merely serviceable."

Meanwhile, after The Kapil Sharma Show comes to an end, the timeslot will be taken up by the new season of India’s Got Talent. Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher and Badshah are set to return to the show as judges.

