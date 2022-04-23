Anil Kapoor says he sometimes advises his kids against making mistakes: ‘Magar karni hai toh karo, what can I do’

Actor Anil Kapoor has spoken about the equation he shares with his kids Sonam Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. While Sonam and Harsh are actors just like their dad, Rhea is a film producer and stylist. In a new interview with Hindustan Times, Anil Kapoor revealed how people tell him to give the right guidance to his son but he believes in letting him make his own mistakes. (Also read: Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: Nobody is anyone’s fan in our house)

Anil told HT that he is often told by people to tell Harsh to pick up more mainstream projects. He has so far been seen in titles such as Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Mirzya and Ray. The father-son duo will be seen together again after AK vs AK in Netflix's Thar.

“Sometimes it is very difficult to make people understand when they ask me, ‘Tu apne bete ko samjhata nahi? Usko bol thodi commercial film karne ke liye (You don't give advice to your son? Tell him to do some more commercial movies). Why doesn’t do those starry roles?’ And I say, ‘He’ll do when he simply feels that he wants to do it. I don’t want to tell him you do this, you do that, or anything.’ I believe I should let my children do what they believe in.”

“I’ve never really gone out to talk or speak or ask my kids, ‘Aisa karo, waisa karo.’ They’ve done everything on their own, including Rhea as a producer. Here and there if I feel there’s anything that’s going completely wrong, I do step in and say, ‘Bohot badi galati kar rahe ho, magar karni hai toh karo, main kya kar sakta hu (you're making a big mistake but do it if you want to. What can I do about it). I’m not going to stop you.’ So, I’m not those fathers who sit down with a stick and give gyaan or advice. In fact, the whole family is such... very independent, and they have their own point of view, their own tastes in everything — films, food, clothes, and aesthetics — everybody’s different. There’s nobody who’s anybody’s fan in our house,” he added.

Thar is a mystery drama that stars Anil as a cop and Harsh as a mysterious figure who arrives in a small town in Rajasthan. The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and will release on May 6.