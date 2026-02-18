Anil Kapoor says wife Sunita Kapoor's contribution is ‘tremendous’ in his career: ‘She sacrificed a lot to let me work’
Anil Kapoor was all praise for his wife, Sunita Kapoor, and shared how she understood his passion and love for acting and cinema.
Actor Anil Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Subedaar, his upcoming film which is directed by Suresh Triveni. In an interaction with The Indian Express, Anil opened up about playing the titular role of a person who loves his job and his nation together. But who can understand that complexity? Anil credited his wife, Sunita Kapoor, and said that he took inspiration from their relationship.
What Anil said
When the host asked if Anil used instances from his relationship to his children to play the character in Subedaar, the actor immediately said no that was not the case. He said, “In Subedaar, I think I dug into my relationship with my wife. Ofcourse, I don't have this kind of relationship with my daughter. Rhea, Sonam and myself, we are like friends… The love which I have for my wife, and the love for my work… waha I am… the love for the nation. I love my nation, I love my work also, but how do I (pauses) get that in that? Then ofcourse I love my wife.”
‘She could understand my madness’
He added, “Kabhi kabhi ye bhi hota he situation ki film mein scene ye hai ki he is there doing his duty he has to be with his wife also. But he is like let me finish my duty and then I will be with you. So that conflict, which is always there in your life also. Where you want to become a better father, better husband, better friend… but sometimes you are a person who is so passionate about his work also. He is conflicted… Sometimes why I say that my wife's contribution is tremendous, is because she could understand my madness and my love for my work. She sacrificed so much to understand and let me be. Let me work, let me be myself.”
About Anil and Sunita
Anil and Sunita tied the knot on May 19, 1984. Their eldest daughter is Sonam, who made her debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Saawariya. Their younger daughter Rhea is a movie producer. While the youngest son, Harshvardhan, followed Sonam's footsteps.
Subedaar will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Apart from Anil, Subedaar stars Radhikka Madan in the lead role. Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik and Mona Singh also play pivotal roles. An Opening Image Films production, in association with Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network (AKFCN), the film is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni. The film is directed by Suresh Triveni, who co-wrote it with Prajwal Chandrashekar.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.