Anil Kapoor says wife Sunita Kapoor's contribution is ‘tremendous’ in his career: ‘She sacrificed a lot to let me work’

Actor Anil Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Subedaar, his upcoming film which is directed by Suresh Triveni. In an interaction with The Indian Express, Anil opened up about playing the titular role of a person who loves his job and his nation together. But who can understand that complexity? Anil credited his wife, Sunita Kapoor, and said that he took inspiration from their relationship. Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor have three kids together.

What Anil said When the host asked if Anil used instances from his relationship to his children to play the character in Subedaar, the actor immediately said no that was not the case. He said, “In Subedaar, I think I dug into my relationship with my wife. Ofcourse, I don't have this kind of relationship with my daughter. Rhea, Sonam and myself, we are like friends… The love which I have for my wife, and the love for my work… waha I am… the love for the nation. I love my nation, I love my work also, but how do I (pauses) get that in that? Then ofcourse I love my wife.”