Anil Kapoor works out shirtless at -110° C for fighter, fans tell his wife Sunita to 'control him please'

Actor Anil Kapoor is gearing up for his upcoming action flick at the age of 66 and keeping fans updated about his prep work. On Sunday, Anil posted glimpses from his workout sessions where he has been working out under minus 110°C with the help of an oxygen supply. Seeing his dedication, while some fans praised him, a few also tagged his wife Sunita Kapoor. Also read: Anil Kapoor explains why he borrows clothes from his children, including Sonam Kapoor

Anil Kapoor underwent cyrotherapy ahead of Fighter shoot.

In the video, Anil Kapoor was undergoing cryotherapy. He was seen dressed in winter gear while working out in an enclosed space. He was shirtless and stepped out after sweating it out in the extremely cold temperature.

In another video, the senior actor was seen flashing a thumbs up sign and jumping while jogging. He also sported a face mask. Sharing the videos, Anil Kapoor wrote in the post, “Naughty at 40 ka time gaya (40 is over now)…its time to be Sexy at 60…#fightermodeon.”

Responding to it, Sunita Kapoor dropped a red heart emoji. Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani and Bhumi Pednekar also reacted to it. One fan commented, “Sonu @kapoor.sunita control him please.” “@anilskapoor for millions and trillions of people you are and will remain as the greatest inspiration hats off,” added another one.

Earlier Anil had shared a video of himself running on a treadmill while wearing an oxygen mask. His post read, "#Fighter Mode On.” Several celebs including Kartik Aaryan, Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Neetu Kapor, Bhumi Pednekar, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Sharaf, Huma Qureshi, Bipasha Basu and Fatima Sana Shaikh were seen mighty impressed with the actor.

Anil will be next seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. It is directed by Siddharth Anand. Besides this, he is also a part of Ranbir Kapoor's next Animal. It is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial.

Anil's last outing was The Night Manager, which also featured Aditya Roy Kapur, Shobita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl. It is the official adaptation of the English series, which starred Tom Hiddleston in the lead. The Prime Video web series will also release a second part. It will primer in July 2023.

