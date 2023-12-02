Animal box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor film crosses 100 crore mark in India, mints over 60 cr on Saturday

Animal box office collection day 2: Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in lead roles. As per Sacnilk.com, the film will mint over ₹60 crore in India on Saturday. The film, released in theatres on Friday, also stars Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. (Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Alia Bhatt calling her performance in Animal ‘special and joining crushmika club')

Animal India box office

Animal box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film.

According to Sacnilk.com, Animal earned ₹63.8 crore [Hindi: ₹54.75 crore; Telugu: ₹8.55 crore; Tamil: ₹4o lakh; Kannada: ₹9 lakh; Malayalam: 1 lakh] on Friday. Animal is likely to earn ₹60.92 crore nett in India on its second day for all languages. As per the given data, the film will earn ₹ 124.72 crore by Saturday.

Hindustan Times review of Animal

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "If filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh bothered you, wait till you watch Animal that presents Ranbir as an epitome of misogyny, and he has no qualms about it. Whether it's telling his younger sister to drink wine and not whiskey, or taking a jibe at the elder one, a Harvard graduate, for just saying, 'Chup raho, bas karo (Keep quiet)' in her marriage; he's loved, hated and misunderstood all at once. As the entitled, rich spoilt brat, Ranvijay considers himself the man in-charge after his father, so if the ladies of the houses (read sisters) are in any trouble, he would take law in his hand to serve people right."

Alia Bhatt praises Ranbir in Animal

Ranbir's wife-actor Alia Bhatt praised Ranbir for his performance in the movie. Alia took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures of her husband. She wrote, "For all that you are on and off camera. For the patience, silence and love you give your craft.. & for the person you are to your family. For taking such huge strides as an artist.. & for literally making our daughter take her first steps today.. For completely blowing us away with your performance... & for making all of the above look so easy. Congratulations my not-so-little animal."

About Animal

The film has been doing great business at the box office despite the clash with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. It showcases a story about a father-son relationship, played by Anil and Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love and is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father. The 3 hour-21 minute long film was released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

