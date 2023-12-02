close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Alia Bhatt calling her performance in Animal ‘special and joining crushmika club'

Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Alia Bhatt calling her performance in Animal ‘special and joining crushmika club'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 02, 2023 04:38 PM IST

Alia Bhatt was all praise for the cast and crew of Animal post its release this Friday. Here’s how Rashmika Mandanna reacted to what Alia posted about her.

Actor Alia Bhatt took to social media on Saturday to pen a long note praising her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and the rest of the cast and crew of Animal for their performances in the film. The actor also stated that she was now joining the ‘crushmika club’ post seeing Rashmika Mandanna’s performance in the action film. Rashmika seemed flattered by the praise and has nothing but love for Alia. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt reviews Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, praises him as a father)

Alia Bhatt says she has joined the 'crushmika club'(Instagram)
Alia Bhatt says she has joined the 'crushmika club'(Instagram)

Alia’s note

Alia shared pictures of Ranbir via an Instagram post – one of him interacting with fans and another of him reading a story to their daughter, Raha. She took to Instagram Stories to praise Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s direction, writing that the film provides ‘goosebumps and iconic imagery for days.’

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

She wrote something special for Rashmika too, saying, “Rashmika Mandanna you are so so so beautiful and honest in the film! As I told you in person.. I loved you in that scene - so special and inspiring. Fully joining the ‘crushmika’ club :)”

Screenshot of the note Alia Bhatt shared on her Instagram stories(Instagram)
Screenshot of the note Alia Bhatt shared on her Instagram stories(Instagram)

Rashmika’s reaction

Rashmika seemed over the moon when she shared Alia’s note on Instagram Stories and replied, “Alia Bhatt. Big big hugs ya. Love youuuuu!” She also thanked fans, sharing a picture of her doing the Korean heart, writing, “Thank you all so so much for the love you are showing towards our film Animal..I hope we made you all super proud and happy..#Animalpark (if you know you know) if you don’t then please do go watch it in the theatres near you and enjoyyyyy!”

About Animal

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, released in theatres this Friday. The film sees Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. Ranbir plays Ravijay Singh, a man obsessed with wanting validation from his busy and rich father, Balbir Singh. His life spirals after an assassination attempt on his father leaves him looking for revenge from the perpetrators. The film did well at the box office on its opening day and is expected to do good business over the weekend.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out