Alia Bhatt reviews Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, praises him as a father: 'You made our daughter take her first steps today'

Alia Bhatt was joined by mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt as well as Ranbir's mother, actor Neetu Kapoor, at the grand Animal screening in Mumbai on Thursday night. The film was released worldwide on Friday. On Saturday, Alia took to Instagram to share a long note applauding Ranbir not only as an actor, but also a doing father and husband. She also praised Rashmika Mandanna and the whole Animal team for their ‘phenomenal’ film. Also read: Animal box office collection day 1 Alia Bhatt shared new pictures of Ranbir Kapoor as she praised him for Animal.

Alia Bhatt's post for Ranbir Kapoor

She shared a recent photo of Ranbir Kapoor in Delhi as he met fans during the Animal trailer launch event. Alia also posted a candid photo of Ranbir and their daughter Raha Kapoor in his lap as he read her a book. Raha's face was not visible in the picture that showed her tiny feet in her father's lap.

Alia wrote alongside the photos, "For all that you are on and off camera. For the patience, silence and love you give your craft and for the person you are to your family. For taking such huge strides as an artist and for literally making our daughter take her first steps today (face holding back tears emojis)."

Further lauding Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal and his acting, Alia wrote in her caption, “For completely blowing us away your performance… and for making it all of the above look so easy (heart hands emoji). Congratulations my not so little animal (heart emoji).”

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram Stories to heap praises on team Animal.

Alia lauds Rashmika, Bobby

Taking to Instagram Stories, Alia praised the film's cast and crew. She wrote, “Sandeep Reddy Vanga there is NO ONE like you! The beats in this film are shocking, surprising, unreal and full loaded… goosebumps and iconic imagery for days...

Praising the actors, she wrote, "Rashmika Mandanna you are so so beautiful and honest in the film! As told you in person. I loved you in that scene... so special and inspiring…Fully joining #crushmika club. Bobby Deol my most favourite-outstanding! You are just magic every time you are on screen. And the one and only Anil Kapoor-smashing it as always! Such an inspiration. Congratulations to the entire cast-phenomenal performances that truly make the whole world come to life @tripti_dimri @shaktikapoor. You’ll have hit it out of the park and right into the animal park.”

Animal screening

Alia Bhatt and her family had turned up at the screening of Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited film Animal on Thursday. Alia was spotted in a customised T-shirt that featured Ranbir's Animal character. After watching Animal, as Alia and her family left the screening, paparazzi asked her to review Animal. The actor had then said the film was 'khatarnaak (dangerous)."

Earlier, during the trailer launch of the film in Delhi, Ranbir Kapoor was asked to give a description of Animal. He had then said, "Animal is basically the adult-rated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. If I had to describe this story in a line, then it's about a man who goes to any length to protect his family. That's what the core of the film is.”

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was released in theatres worldwide on December 1. It also features Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna and is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film has been doing very well at the box office.

