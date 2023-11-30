Ranbir-Alia, Rashmika, Bobby among others attend 'Animal' screening in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): Makers of the action thriller film 'Animal' on Thursday hosted a special screening of their film at the Jio Plaza in Mumbai. HT Image

Several B-town celebs marked their presence at the screening.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper as he donned a black checked coat paired with black pants and a white shirt.

He arrived at the screening along with his wife Alia Bhatt, mother Neetu Kapoor, mother-in-law Soni Razdan, father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt and Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt.

The thing that grabbed everyone's attention was Alia's outfit at the premiere.

The 'Raazi' actor exuded boss lady vibes and he wore a black casual suit paired with a white customized t-shirt with her hubby Ranbir's 'Animal' character printed on it.

Rashmika, on the other hand, looked beautiful as she wore a brown one-piece dress for the gala night. She kept her makeup heavy and her hair open.

Actor Bobby Deol kept it casual as he was seen twinning in black with his wife Tanya and son Aryaman Deol.

Bobby was seen clicking pictures with his fans at the premiere.

Actor Anil Kapoor made a stylish appearance in an all-black outfit at the premiere night as he donned a black jacket, paired with matching t-shirt and pants.

Actor Karan Deol also arrived at the premiere night along with his wife Drisha Acharya.

Actor Tripti Dimri looked beautiful in a pink one-piece dress.

Veteran stars Suresh Oberoi and Shakti Kapoor also attended the screening of 'Animal'.

'Animal' is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Recently team 'Animal' unveiled the film's official trailer which received a massive response from the fans.

The 3-minute-32-second trailer hinted that Ranbir's character had turned fierce because of his violent upbringing during his younger age. Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love.

He is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

Reportedly, the film has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes. 'Animal' is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 and will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Vicky Kaushal's upcoming biopic drama film 'Sam Bahadur'. (ANI)