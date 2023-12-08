Animal box office collection day 7: Ranbir Kapoor film earns 338 cr in India in 1st week, may cross 350 cr mark today

Animal box office collection day 7: Ranbir Kapoor's film continues to record big numbers at the ticket counters despite being slammed for violence and misogyny. The film collected ₹25.5 crore on Thursday as per early estimates indicated in a report on Sacnilk.com. This takes Animal's total domestic collection to ₹338.85 crore. Also read: Animal worldwide box office

Animal has completed its first week at the box office. On Thursday, it recorded 30.43 percent Hindi occupancy, 23.43 percent Telugu occupancy and 20.64 percent Tamil occupancy as per the report. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial witnessed a massive opening of ₹63.8 crore on Friday and went on to collect ₹71.46 crore on its first Sunday.

Animal got mixed reviews though the performances of Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol have been hailed by the audience. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. The film revolves around a father-son relationship ‘carved in blood’.

MP slams Animal, use of song Arjan Vailly

On Thursday, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan slammed the film in the Rajya Sabha. She said according to ANI, "Cinema is a mirror to society. We have all grown up watching films. Cinema has a great deal of influence in society, especially among the youth. Nowadays, there are some films that are coming, like Kabir (Singh), Pushpa and now this film, Animal. My daughter and a bunch of other children were watching the film. They cried and left the theatre at halftime. The film's justification of violence and misogyny is shameful."

Ranjeet Ranjan also raised concern over the use of the song Arjan Vailly in the film. She said that Arjan Vailly was a prominent figure in Sikh history and was known for his bravery and valour. She said the film's use of the song to highlight the gang war was offensive and also questioned Central Board of Film Certification for passing the film.

