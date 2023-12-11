Animal worldwide box office collection day 10: Ranbir Kapoor film joins 700 crore club in style, beats Gadar 2

Animal worldwide box office collection day 10: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has everyone's attention with the film running successfully in theatres around the world since its release on December 1. On Monday, the makers dropped the film's latest figures. After 10 days in cinemas, Animal breached a major milestone – it grossed more than ₹700 crore worldwide. Also read: Animal worldwide box office collection day 9

Animal grosses over ₹ 700 crore, beats Gadar 2

Animal worldwide box office collection day 10: Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the Sandeep Reddy Vanga blockbuster.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action film Animal has minted ₹717.46 crore gross worldwide in just 10 days. Animal had collected ₹660.89 crore gross worldwide in nine days. The Ranbir Kapoor film, which also features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, is being slammed for promoting misogyny and toxic masculinity.

Despite facing backlash for its toxic characters and problematic scenes, the film has turned out to be one of the top 5 highest grossing films of 2023, so far, alongside Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan as well as Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer.

Animal is now the third highest grossing Indian film worldwide this year. Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2, which was released on August 11, had a lifetime worldwide collection of ₹686 crore, as per a report by Sacnilk.com.

Animal is backed by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures. It clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur at the box office and emerged as a winner.

About the film

Ranbir Kapoor's revenge drama released in theatres worldwide on December 1. Alongside Ranbir, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are seen in lead roles in Animal. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame and revolves around a father and son’s toxic relationship. While Anil plays the emotionally unavailable father, Ranbir plays the role of the traumatised, angry son.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times' Animal movie review read, "Violence reaches its zenith. Gore takes the centerstage. It's bloodbath all over. It's wild and wicked. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's much-awaited Animal has been unleashed sending Ranbir Kapoor in a devilish, menacing and unhinged avatar. Do we love him? Yes, of course! Do we resent him, hell yes! Animal's problematic premise has already been discussed since it's teaser and trailer were unveiled. What the full film offers is a series of events, emotions and sequences leading up to a rather underwhelming climax, which is so rushed that you keep waiting if something more is yet to come post the end credits."

