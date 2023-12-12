Animal worldwide box office collection day 11: Ranbir Kapoor film remains unstoppable, collects 737 cr

Animal worldwide box office collection day 11: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is doing well not only in India, but across the globe since its release on December 1. The action drama film crossed another milestone as it breached the ₹700 crore gross mark worldwide. Now, the makers have given the latest update of the worldwide box office figures of Animal. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap says ‘more people were taught feminism’ because of Animal: I think being provoked is a good thing) Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal.

Latest Worldwide box office figures

On Tuesday, the official X (Formerly Twitter) account of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film shared the latest figures on the worldwide box office collection, with the caption: “Rewriting Box-office Records.” The new update shared a poster of Ranbir Kapoor from the film, with the text, “11th day worldwide gross ₹737.98 cr.”

About Animal

Animal is now the third highest grossing Indian film worldwide this year. The Ranbir Kapoor film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Despite its unstoppable run at the box office, Animal has attracted polarizing response from many, and is being slammed for promoting misogyny and toxic masculinity. The film chronicles the life of Ranbir's character Rannvijay Singh, who learns about an assassination attempt on his father Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor) and sets out to exact revenge.

Animal review

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times' Animal movie review read, "Violence reaches its zenith. Gore takes the centerstage. It's bloodbath all over. It's wild and wicked. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's much-awaited Animal has been unleashed sending Ranbir Kapoor in a devilish, menacing and unhinged avatar. Do we love him? Yes, of course! Do we resent him, hell yes! Animal's problematic premise has already been discussed since it's teaser and trailer were unveiled. What the full film offers is a series of events, emotions and sequences leading up to a rather underwhelming climax, which is so rushed that you keep waiting if something more is yet to come post the end credits."

