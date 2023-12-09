Animal worldwide box office collection day 8: Ranbir film crosses 600 cr, makes history in North America with $10 mn

Animal worldwide box office collection day 8: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is doing well not only in India, but across the globe. The action film crossed another milestone as it breached the ₹600 crore gross mark worldwide. Not only that, Animal also reached a milestone in the North American market, where it grossed $10 million in eight days. Also read: Animal mints ₹361 crore in India in 8 days

Animal crosses ₹ 600 crore gross worldwide

Animal worldwide box office collection day 8: Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the film.

On Saturday, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted that the Animal is now in top seven highest grossing Indian films in North America. He wrote on X, "HISTORY IS MADE!! Animal breached a major milestone today. It crossed $10 million and is now in top 7 grossers of all time in North America for Indian films. Many more milestones to come!!"

The makers also dropped an update about Animal's worldwide box office collection on Saturday with the Instagram caption, "The Blockbuster’s triumph continues." T-series shared a poster of Ranbir Kapoor from the film, with the text, "8-day worldwide gross ₹600.67 crore."

Animal is backed by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures. It clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur at the box office and emerged as a winner.

More about Animal

Ranbir Kapoor's revenge drama released in theatres worldwide on December 1. Alongside Ranbir, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are seen in lead roles in Animal. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame and revolves around a father and son’s toxic relationship. While Anil plays the emotionally unavailable father, Ranbir plays the role of the traumatised, angry son.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times' Animal movie review read, "Violence reaches its zenith. Gore takes the centerstage. It's bloodbath all over. It's wild and wicked. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's much-awaited Animal has been unleashed sending Ranbir Kapoor in a devilish, menacing and unhinged avatar. Do we love him? Yes, of course! Do we resent him, hell yes! Animal's problematic premise has already been discussed since it's teaser and trailer were unveiled. What the full film offers is a series of events, emotions and sequences leading up to a rather underwhelming climax, which is so rushed that you keep waiting if something more is yet to come post the end credits."

