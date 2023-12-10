Animal worldwide box office collection day 9: Ranbir Kapoor film refuses to slow down, mints over 660 crore so far

Animal worldwide box office collection day 9: The action drama, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, continues to do well in theatres in week 2. As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film has minted over ₹660.89 crore worldwide in nine days of its release. Fronted by Ranbir Kapoor, the film was released worldwide on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen sister Saloni Batra admits Animal characters are flawed: 'We can’t be preaching')

Animal worldwide box office collection day 9

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal.

Taking to X on Sunday, Ramesh Bala shared a poster and tweeted, "The unstoppable journey of Animal continues with yet another day of shattering box office records! This cinematic spectacle garners a marvellous ₹660.89 crore worldwide in nine days and there is no stopping! Produced by Bhushan Kumar, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri."

Fans and critics on Animal

Though the film is running successfully in theatres, a section of critics and viewers have criticised the film calling it misogynistic and graphically violent. The film was given A certificate by the CBFC ahead of its release. Apart from Ranbir, it also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.

Recently, speaking with news agency PTI, Bobby said, "There’s good and evil in every human being and what gets the evil out of you is some situation. As an actor, you think as a character. 'I’m doing nothing wrong, I’m right in whatever I do'. You forget how to judge what is right and wrong.”

About Animal

Animal showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir's character Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love and is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. Animal is a three-hour-21-minute-long film. The film was released in theatres and competed at the box office with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.

