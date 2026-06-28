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Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran wedding confirmed? Uncle says, 'It's a sure thing'

Rumors about Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's marriage have intensified after Anirudh's uncle reportedly confirmed the wedding. 

Jun 28, 2026 05:00 pm IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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The rumours of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran tying the knot have been doing the rounds for quite some time. While the two have remained silent on the speculation, even avoiding commenting on their dating lives, Anirudh's uncle has now set the record straight.

Anirudh's uncle confirms his wedding to Kavya

Anirudh Ravichander's uncle spoke about his marriage to Kavya Maran.

The buzz around Anirudh and Kavya's wedding grew stronger after Anirudh’s uncle, actor Y Gee Mahendra, reportedly confirmed their marriage. Speaking to KPTV, Mahendra described Anirudh as “a very soft boy" and congratulated him on what he claimed is an upcoming wedding. “I would like to take this moment to congratulate him. He is getting into a very big wedding. Based on what I’ve been told, it’s a sure thing. They are getting married."

Mahendra avoided sharing further details such as the wedding date or venue. However, he alluded to Kavya and called her "not an ordinary girl." Calling her capable and hardworking, he said, “That girl is not just another ordinary girl. She has the capacity to handle such a big team (SRH). She has inherited her father’s business genes. They’re a good pair. Both of them should get together and indulge in musical business."

Anirudh Ravichander is one of the biggest music composers in Tamil cinema. He has also composed music for Telugu and Hindi films. He made his debut with the 2012 Tamil film 3. His song "Why This Kolaveri Di" became a global viral sensation. His recent projects include Leo (2023), Indian 2 (2024), Vettaiyan (2024), Vidaamuyarchi (2025), and Coolie (2025).

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the founder and chairman of the Sun Group, one of India's largest media conglomerates. She serves as the Executive Director of Sun TV Network and also heads the group's IPL franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

 
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