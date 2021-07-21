Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anita Hassanandani gives tour of new Mercedes, it has an Aaravv connection. Watch
bollywood

Anita Hassanandani gives tour of new Mercedes, it has an Aaravv connection. Watch

Anita Hassanandani has shared videos of her big new purchase--a Mercedes Benz. The actor even chose a number plate with a reference to her son Aaravv.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 09:55 AM IST
Anita Hassanandani has bought a new Mercedes car.

Actor Anita Hassanandani has made a new purchase, a Mercedes Benz car. The Naagin star took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday night and shared a bunch of videos from the showroom.

Anita gave a tour of her new car. She also showed her husband Rohit Reddy breaking a coconut in front of the car, for an auspicious beginning. The actor then gave a closer look inside the car. It came with cream-coloured seats and interiors. The door also projected the Mercedes logo on the floor when opened.

Anita shared a picture of the number plate, which she said was a reference to her son Aaravv's birth date, February 9. "Most excited about this @rohitreddygoa," she wrote with the post. She also tagged the showroom in her post.

The same car dealership recently shared pictures with Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar, as they received their own car. They had bought a white Mercedes Benz A-Class Limousine. Gauahar and Zaid visited the dealership with their mothers.

Also read: Yami Gautam on her simple wedding: 'The more I attended big weddings, I knew I didn't want that'

Anita and Rohit got married in 2013. They welcomed their first child, son Aaravv earlier this year. Anita recently said in an interview that she will take a break from acting projects for a while. Speaking with a leading daily, Anita Hassanandani said, "I had decided that whenever I would have a child, I would leave the industry and let go of my work. I always wanted to focus on being a mother. So it's not about the pandemic, I would have either way left the industry, pandemic or no pandemic. I want to be at home with my kid. Honestly work is the last thing on my mind right now. I really don’t know when I will get back."

Anita has worked in a few Bollywood movies and TV serials such as Yeh Hain Mohabbatein.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anita hassanandani rohit reddy

Related Stories

tv

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy turn cheerleaders as five-month-old Aaravv learns to crawl, watch

PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 07:42 PM IST
tv

Anita Hassanandani shares pictures of 'gunda' son Aaravv after mundan ceremony: 'Taklu baby'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 01:19 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Rare blue lobster caught by fisherman, then released back. Pics are viral

Flood in China’s Zhengzhou city causes havoc, videos show scary situation

Tiny puppy stole his favourite toy. So big dog pulled off this smart move. Watch

Skydivers bag world record for most high and low fives in a single dive. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Eid-al-Adha 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Eid-al-Adha
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Pegasus
India vs Sri Lanka
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP