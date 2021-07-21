Anita Hassanandani gives tour of new Mercedes, it has an Aaravv connection. Watch

Actor Anita Hassanandani has made a new purchase, a Mercedes Benz car. The Naagin star took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday night and shared a bunch of videos from the showroom.

Anita gave a tour of her new car. She also showed her husband Rohit Reddy breaking a coconut in front of the car, for an auspicious beginning. The actor then gave a closer look inside the car. It came with cream-coloured seats and interiors. The door also projected the Mercedes logo on the floor when opened.

Anita shared a picture of the number plate, which she said was a reference to her son Aaravv's birth date, February 9. "Most excited about this @rohitreddygoa," she wrote with the post. She also tagged the showroom in her post.

The same car dealership recently shared pictures with Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar, as they received their own car. They had bought a white Mercedes Benz A-Class Limousine. Gauahar and Zaid visited the dealership with their mothers.

Anita and Rohit got married in 2013. They welcomed their first child, son Aaravv earlier this year. Anita recently said in an interview that she will take a break from acting projects for a while. Speaking with a leading daily, Anita Hassanandani said, "I had decided that whenever I would have a child, I would leave the industry and let go of my work. I always wanted to focus on being a mother. So it's not about the pandemic, I would have either way left the industry, pandemic or no pandemic. I want to be at home with my kid. Honestly work is the last thing on my mind right now. I really don’t know when I will get back."

Anita has worked in a few Bollywood movies and TV serials such as Yeh Hain Mohabbatein.