Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan recently visited actor Anjali Anand’s Mumbai home for her latest YouTube video. The actor didn’t just share a glimpse of her house and her favourite recipe; she also spoke about landing her debut film with Karan Johar in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She revealed that a casting director had asked her to lose weight and that she had almost quit cinema before landing the role.

Anjali Anand on debuting with Karan Johar

Anjali Anand reveals a casting director asked her to lose weight for opportunities.

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Farah asked Anjali how she landed her role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. She said, “I was in the lowest part of my life in 2020. I was thinking about leaving India and no longer pursuing acting. I was getting no roles, there was a lockdown, and I ran out of money. All my savings dried out in six months.”

She then recalled getting a call from casting director Shanoo Sharma, who previously asked her to lose weight for opportunities. “I remember my friends took me to Goa, and I received a message from Shanoo. I have met her all my life, and whenever I met her, she would say, you lose weight, we will do something. My mother was sceptical too. She said, badi aayi Karan Johar ko milne, tujhe kyun milega vo? (Oh, look, she has arrived to meet Karan Johar. Why will he meet you?)” But Anjali recalled Karan being impressed by her pictures and audition.

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Anjali Anand’s career

{{^usCountry}} Anjali is the daughter of former actor Dinesh Anand, but she faced her own set of struggles before finding her footing in the film industry. While she also starred in the 2021 film Bell Bottom, her role was uncredited. She told SCREEN in July this year, “I was in Bell Bottom only so that one terrorist could fall on top of me and get caught in the film.” Her silver screen debut came in 2023 with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She most recently starred in Dhamaal 4. In Farah’s video, she revealed that her mother called it a ‘one-time watch’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anjali is the daughter of former actor Dinesh Anand, but she faced her own set of struggles before finding her footing in the film industry. While she also starred in the 2021 film Bell Bottom, her role was uncredited. She told SCREEN in July this year, “I was in Bell Bottom only so that one terrorist could fall on top of me and get caught in the film.” Her silver screen debut came in 2023 with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She most recently starred in Dhamaal 4. In Farah’s video, she revealed that her mother called it a ‘one-time watch’. {{/usCountry}}

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Before films, Anjali starred in television shows such as Dhhai Kilo Prem and Untag in 2017, and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala in 2018. She was also a contestant on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Anjali told Farah that she had been in London recently. When the filmmaker asked her if she was there for shooting, she said, “I wasn’t shooting, I don’t have any work.”