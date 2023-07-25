Actor Annu Kapoor says he leaves no stone unturned in delivering his best for the audience and living up to the faith of the makers.

Annu Kapoor: Maybe people will value me more when I’m gone

“Casting people, producers and directors know that whatever responsibility I will be given that will be delivered – puri jaan laga kar ke. To earn this kind of confidence is surely a tough job and that’s why there is only one Annu Kapoor (laughs). Maybe people will value me more when I am gone,” says Kapoor.

The Jolly LLB-2 actor adds, “I am not angry but udaseen ho gaya hoon! Zindagi ke itne thapade khaane ke baad, logon ke chehre se naqaab utar jaane ke baad now I care a damn. I just do my work with full honesty and move on. I am not into drinking, smoking, parties or socialising. I don’t watch TV, films nor read newspapers. For me life is about my work, my room and books.”

Kapoor says his stellar performances come from his real life experience. “Ghaat ghaat ka pani pe kar aap unki boondein jama karte hain and when required you can bring them out. Mere paas bhasha hai, abhivyakti hai aur vichaar hai and that’s what I add to my performances. Bahut kathin tapasya ki hai! I have seen people constantly doing one kind of acting and still they have earned crores while the audience and media have made them mahaan superstars.”

After recovering from a heart attack (in January), he has wrapped Dream Girl-2 and recently Hum Do Hamare Baarah in Lucknow. In his latter, he plays the lead role to which he says, “I don’t know if I am protagonist or an antagonist, but this man is firm on his religious believes and a staunch follower of his doctrines.”

Post the health scare this year (heart attack), after his road to recovery, he has been started shooting back-to-back. “When I am shooting then it’s my duty to give my best irrespective of everything. We shot in scorching heat in kabristan in Malihabad without any shades. That’s my commitment that nothing can affect my performance. As far as health is concerned, I am taking precautions and am on a strict food regime. Lucknow main itne din reh kar shoot kiya par khane pe pura control rakha,” says the actor.

Currently, he is busy with post-production of his five upcoming films, working on live shows and more.

