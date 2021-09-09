Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Bollywood / Antim song Vighnaharta: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma face off, but not before removing their shirts
Antim song Vighnaharta: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma face off, but not before removing their shirts

Shirtless Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma fight each other in Vighnaharta, the first song from Antim: The Final Truth. Varun Dhawan watches on.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 12:50 PM IST
Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in the first song from Antim: The Final Truth.

Ahead of the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi on Friday, the first song from Antim: The Final Truth was released online. Featuring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, as well as actor Varun Dhawan, the song is titled Vighnaharta.

The three-minute music video opens with Varun Dhawan delivering an aggressive dance performance, which is intercut with action shots of Salman and Aayush. Aayush also appears alongside Varun in the dance sequences.

We get glimpses of shootouts and fistfights; we see Salman shoot people at point-blank range and break a glass bottle against one person's neck. He also hurls wooden furniture at goons. There are shots of Aayush engaged in a prison fight as well. Soon, Salman joins the Ganesh Utsav celebrations alongside Varun.

The music video then transitions into a one-on-one brawl between Salman and Aayush, both shirtless. It ends with the two characters handcuffed to each other. 

Vighnaharta is sung by Ajay Gogavale, with music by Hitesh Modak and lyrics by Vaibhav Joshi. Directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar, Antim: The Final Truth will pit Salman against his brother-in-law for the first time. Aayush made his acting debut with the poorly received romantic drama Loveyatri. He will also appear in Kwatha, co-starring Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle.

Also read: Salman Khan moves court against Selmon Bhai, video game allegedly based on his hit-and-run case

Salman and Katrina are currently filming the third instalment of the Tiger franchise in Turkey. Salman was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which debuted on ZeePlex earlier this year to poor critical and fan reception. Salman also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2 in the pipeline.

