Salman Khan moves court against Selmon Bhai, video game allegedly based on his hit-and-run case

Actor Salman Khan moved a Mumbai civil court against a video game called Selmon Bhai, which is allegedly based on the actor's hit-and-run case from 2002. The court has ordered for temporary restraint on access to the game.

As per a PTI report, the court restrained the makers of the game, Parody Studios Pvt Ltd and its directors, from disseminating, launching, re-launching and recreating the game or any other content relating to the actor.

The court also directed the makers to immediately take-down/ block/disable access to the game from Google Play Store and all other platforms. "Upon watching the game and its images, it prima facie matches with the identity of the plaintiff (Khan) and to the hit-and-run case connected to the plaintiff," the court said. It further said Salman had never given his consent for the game.

It added that Salman's image was being ‘tarnished’ by the game. "When the plaintiff has not given his consent for developing of the game, which is very similar to his identity and the case against him, certainly his right to privacy is being deprived and his image is also being tarnished," the order said.

Salman Khan had filed an application in the court last month against the developers of the game, claiming that the name and images displayed in the game appeared to be his caricature version. The application claimed that the game Selmon Bhoi is phonetically the same as Salman's popular name amongst his fans, Salman Bhai.

The Bombay High Court in 2015 acquitted Salman of all charges in the 2002 hit-and-run case.

Salman Khan was last seen in Radhe with Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. The film got a direct-to-digital release and was heavily panned by critics. His next release will be Antim, the first poster of which was shared on Tuesday. He stars with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the movie.

