Bulked up Aayush Sharma resembles young Salman, reminisces about fitness advice
Love Yatri actor Aayush Sharma recently took to his Instagram to give his fans some major fitness motivation for the weekend with a video that showed off his toned and muscular back. Revealing the reason behind his strong physique, Aayush shared the piece of he received about his body transformation through a social media post on Saturday. The 30-year-old star took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his workout session, in which he is seen flaunting his chiseled upper body. The video was captioned, "Kisi ne kaha tha ki "Aayush ek strong back banao" do saal lag gaye advice poora karne ke liye .. sahi advice di thi. waise yeh back ka workout nahi hai.. shoulder ka hai." The young father and husband has emerged as not only a strong performer but also the latest fitness icon of Bollywood owing to his remarkable transformation for the upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth.
Aayush has undergone a major transformation from being the cute, lean Gujarati boy-next-door in his debut film Love Yatri to the beefed up and muscular gangster in Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth. A source close to the project revealed to Filmfare, “Antim required Aayush to undergo rigorous training in order to gain weight and sport a bulked up build. He began the prep almost a year ago since we were supposed to start shooting in March, however, it got delayed due to the pandemic. In all these months, with regular training, Aayush has gained over 15 kgs for the character and will continue to keep training as we need to maintain the look throughout the film.” The actor often takes to his social media accounts to share his workouts and fitness routine with his followers, constantly motivating them to do and be better, no matter the obstacles.
