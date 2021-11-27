Antim The Final Truth box office day 1 collection: Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's film opens at around 4.5 cr

Antim: The Final Truth, starring Salman Khan and his real-life brother-in-law Aayush Sharma as arch rivals, released in theatres on Friday. The film received positive reviews and collected around ₹4.25-4.5 crore on its opening day, as per early estimates.

Antim: The Final Truth arrived a day after John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 which released in theatres on Thursday. John's film opened to poor reviews.

A report on Boxofficeindia.com stated that "Antim: The Final Truth collected in the 4.25-4.50 crore nett range which is a reasonable collection if the film can get some solid growth on Saturday.” Hinting at how Salman's release affected John's film, the report further added, “Antim: The Final Truth has affected the collections of Satyameva Jayate 2 which was expected and the film is down 40-50% with huge falls at bigger multiplexes.”

Antim has both Aayush and Salman in the lead but has largely been promoted as a Salman Khan film. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “What stands out in the film is Aayush Sharma's transformation with a well sculpted body. After a passable debut with Loveyatri, Aayush has evidently worked hard to get into the skin of this ruthless and deadly goon anyone would resent with a passion. He triggers anger in you, makes you want to hate him, and then there are shades in Rahul's character that evoke empathy, too. He doesn't hide behind Salman's shadow and instead takes him head on in the film with his body language and on-point expressions.”

Also read: Antim movie review: Aayush Sharma packs a punch while Salman Khan takes backseat in this massy entertainer

Antim has been directed by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. He underwent a surgery during the shooting of the film after being diagnosed with cancer. The film also stars television actor Mahima Makwana who shot to fame with 2012 TV show, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke. She had also featured in shows like Balika Vadhu and Miley Jab Hum Tum.

