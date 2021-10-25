Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Antim The Final Truth trailer: Salman Khan reminds Aayush Sharma he is ‘Hindustan ka Bhai’ during shirtless fight, watch

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma face off with each other in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth. Watch the trailer here.
Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in Antim: The Final Truth.
Updated on Oct 25, 2021 06:33 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

The trailer of Antim: The Final Truth has dropped online and it pits Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s characters against each other. While Salman plays an upright police officer, Aayush is seen as a dreaded gangster.

As Salman and Aayush’s characters face off, bullets fly, shirts come off and heavyweight dialogues are exchanged. At one point, Aayush’s gangster asks Salman’s cop, “Tu jaanta hai kya? Apun Pune ka naya Bhai hai (Do you know that I am Pune’s new don)?”

Salman seems to play on the ‘Bhai (brother)’ tag lovingly given to him by fans as he replies, “Tu Pune ka Bhai hai, main pehle se Hindustan ka Bhai hoon (You might be Pune’s don but I have always been India’s Bhai).”

Antim: The Final Truth marks Salman’s first on-screen collaboration with his brother-in-law, Aayush, who underwent a major physical transformation for his role.

Director Mahesh Manjrekar earlier called Aayush the ‘life and soul’ of Antim: The Final Truth. In a statement, talking about Aayush’s transformation for the role, Mahesh said, “I could see the change in him, slowly, I could see him as Rahuliya. When I came on board, I had a one on one with Aayush, I hadn’t seen LoveYatri that time and I decided not to, because I didn’t want to form an opinion about what Aayush can do.”

“I found Aayush very sensible, aware of the cinema that we have today. I initially thought I would have to work very hard on him but when I came on the sets I was surprised, he was so deep-clawed in the film, he was ready to adapt and he knew what the character was all about. He was fantastic from day one, there were scenes that surprised me, he was always there, spot-on, whatever was required of the role, he was there delivering,” he added.

Presented by Salman Khan Films, Antim: The Final Truth is produced by Salma Khan. The film is set for a theatrical release on November 26.

salman khan aayush sharma
