Anu Aggarwal on if she will return to Indian Idol after show chopped her speech: 'I don't hold grievances but...'

Former actor Anu Aggarwal has reacted to the recent row over her shots being allegedly deleted from a special episode of Indian Idol 13. In a new interview, Anu said that she went to the singing reality show 'for my love of Aashiqui'. She revealed that on the show she motivated a 'very nice 9th standard girl' but 'even that was not there'. (Also Read | Anu Aggarwal says her shots were deleted from Indian Idol 13 episode)

The recent Indian Idol 13 episode was dedicated to the musical hit film--Aashiqui (1990). The star cast of Aashiqui which included Anu, Rahul Roy and Deepak Tijori as well as singer Kumar Sanu, were also guests on the show.

In an interview with Times of India, Anu said, "I don't see shows. I don't visit shows. I went for my love of Aashiqui. They said they would be celebrating Aashiqui. I recall motivating a very nice 9th standard girl in the show. I was so happy that the inspirational part would be on air. Even that was not there."

When asked if she would go as a guest if Sony invites her again, Anu said, "I will ask they if they would cut me again (laughs). I don't hold grievances against people and I don't know when they'll call me again. But, I'll be careful for sure." Indian Idol airs on Sony TV.

Earlier, speaking with India.com, Anu had said, “I spoke enough but not a word was shown in the telecast. I speak fluent Hindi. I am not interested in why? I let it go. I don’t want to get into the defensive at all right…and I don’t want to get into blaming Sony, the editor, or anybody at all. I don’t want to get into the defensive zone. And I don’t want to get into blaming the channel, the editor, or anybody at all. I am saddened honestly that what I spoke was so motivational that it couldn’t be conveyed."

Aashiqui, released in 1990 also starred Rahul Roy and Deepak Tijori. It was a huge hit at the box office. Its sequel, titled Aashiqui 2, starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor and released in 2013. The current season of Indian Idol is being judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya and hosted by Aditya Narayan.

