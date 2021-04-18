Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anu Aggarwal on life of struggle in Bollywood: 'I was managing a house alone and single. I didn’t have sugar daddies'
Anu Aggarwal on life of struggle in Bollywood: 'I was managing a house alone and single. I didn’t have sugar daddies'

Former actor Anu Aggarwal has spoken about how she became a household name with Aashiqui but still struggled with loneliness.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Anu Agarwal rose to fame with Aashiqui opposite Rahul Roy.

Anu Aggarwal became a household name after the massive success of her debut film, Aashiqui, which released in 1990. However, her hardships did not end there.

In a recent interview, Anu has spoken about how people asked for her autographs and lined up outside her house for a glimpse of her. But she still lived a lonely life in Mumbai.

"I was also managing a house alone and single. I didn’t have sugar daddies. I had a boyfriend, but he was out of the city. And with long-distance, our relationship was getting destroyed. And I was very alone and tough," she said in an interview to a leading daily.

Later, Anu decided to try and find work overseas. "One fine day, I decided to go to Los Angeles as I had been offered a big modelling assignment. When I went there and met them, I asked them if, with my skin colour, they would want me as the main lead. I hear people talk about racism today but 25 years ago, I knew that the girls who were the main leads were all fair. At that time, I was already on the top in my country, so why would I do a side role even if they paid me a lot of money," she said. She later returned home and started focusing her energies on learning yoga and meditation.

Also read: Tamil actor Raiza Wilson says she was ‘forced’ to undergo dermatological procedure, shares photo after it goes wrong

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Anu had opened up about an accident she had suffered in 1999. “Doctors said, ‘She won’t live. She will survive for hardly 3 years.’ But I was certain I could heal. Then everything I had learned, I applied on myself and healed myself. Then, I started yoga therapy for slum kids, and then I was later recognised by other organisations where I gave talks,” she had said.

Apart from Aashiqui, she was also seen in Rakesh Roshan’s King Uncle. She quit acting after a few years; her last release was Return of Jewel Thief in 1996.

