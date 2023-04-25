Anu Aggarwal: It’s the love of people that is making me come back to showbiz

After being away from the world of showbiz for over 25 years, actor Anu Aggarwal has decided it’s time for a comeback.

Anu Aggarwal

Currently in search of the right script, the Aashiqui (1990) actor says, “I will be signing after decades, so it has to be a great script! Until now, I wasn’t listening to narrations at all, but now I am. I’m also interacting with people in the business. An announcement will be made as soon as I lock the project,” says Aggarwal, who even had a fashion shoot done for her comeback.

Anu Aggarwal

Last seen in the 1996 film Return of Jewel Thief, the actor met with a major accident in 1999, as a result of which, she was in a coma for almost a month. After recovering, she took the spiritual route and turned into a motivational speaker, besides running her foundation for children in need.

Ask what made her consider returning to films, and Aggarwal says it was the audience’s love. When an episode of the reality show Indian Idol13 chopped out her scenes, several internet users chimed in to show their support for the actor:

“After whatever happened in the show, I voiced my opinions on the social media, and I asked people to forgive them (the makers). I started getting long messages. It was very inspiring, and I realised ki logon ke dilon main mere liye kitna prem hai! I was moved, and I decided that I needed to make a comeback. Over 80% of my Insta followers are younger people, who have seen my films on YouTube or OTT. Along with that, they connect with my ideology.”

Content with her journey so far, the 54-year-old feels she understands life better today: “My journey has been so magical. After the accident and the new birth, I had better understanding about life. The film’s (Aashiqui) tagline was ‘love makes life live’ and today, I am spreading love and teaching people about it.”