Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anubhav Sinha finally gets to hug dad as they 'discuss Dilip Kumar'
bollywood

Anubhav Sinha finally gets to hug dad as they 'discuss Dilip Kumar'

Anubhav Sinha finally hugged his father and posted a picture of moment, on social media. Earlier this week, he had said that he could never hug his dad.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Anubhav Sinha hugs his father as they talk about Dilip Kumar, who died on July 7.

Anubhav Sinha finally managed to hug his father, Prem Govind Sinha, days after he wrote about how he could never show outward affection towards him. The change came about as they discussed Dilip Kumar, the filmmaker revealed in his latest social media post.

Anubhav Sinha shared a picture showing him hugging his dad and wrote, "And then this happened…. We are discussing Dilip Sahab by the way…. Dad loved him…. Uday prakash Tirich me kehte hain 'baap kile ki tarah hota hai, unke parkote par hum sab kuch bhool kar khelte hain, daudte hain aur raat ko us kile ki suraksha me hum gehri neend sojaate hain (Uday Prakash says in Tirich 'Fathers are like forts. We play freely around them. And, at night, we get a sound sleep under their protection)'."

Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday, after a prolonged illness, He had been admitted to a Mumbai hospital last month after he complained of breathlessness.

Earlier this week, Anubhav had shared a picture of his brother and their father and had written, "Somehow I can never cuddle dad like that. Anupam does and I feel jealous. When we were growing up there used to be this strange physical distance from fathers. Anupam somehow managed to break it I couldn’t. @anupamsinhas."

Anubhav's post had received much love from his industry friends, as well as fans. Actors Vipin Sharma and Archana Puran Singh revealed that they could also not hug their fathers for most of their lives.

Also read: Vikrant clarifies Taapsee's comment about him being 'scared' of intimate scenes

Anubhav Sinha is producing a film directed by Hansal Mehta. Shashi Kapoor's grandson, Zahan Kapoor and Paresh Rawal's son, Aditya Rawal, will feature in the yet-to-be-titled action thriller. His most recent outing was the critically acclaimed Thappad, featuring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anubhav sinha

Related Stories

bollywood

Shagufta Ali gets aid of 5 lakh from Madhuri Dixit on behalf of Dance Deewane team, says 'I have no words'

UPDATED ON JUL 09, 2021 11:19 AM IST
tv

Aly Goni pokes fun at celebs posting vaccination pics, mimics wincing in pain: ‘Photo nahi daala lekin liya hai’

PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 11:00 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

12-foot-long python that escaped from aquarium located in a mall rescued. Watch

Bride wears crown and garland made of golgappa, viral video amuses people

Dubai unveils world’s deepest 60-meter pool, clips of creation go viral

Dad juggles baby and ball at baseball game, viral video sparks mixed thoughts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP