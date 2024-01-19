Anubhav Sinha recalls fight with 'spoilt Punjabi boy' Rishi Kapoor; telling late actor 'you don't scare me'

Anubhav Sinha recently spoke about collaborating with Rishi Kapoor on Mulk (2018). The filmmaker said he had an 'altercation' initially with the late actor. He was speaking at a masterclass event for the Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival. During the interaction, Anubhav also said that people, including filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, had earlier suggested that he should approach Amitabh Bachchan for the part, but he did not think he would be suitable for the role. Also read: Rishi Kapoor was certain Mulk would be banned, was on tenterhooks during CBFC screening, Anubhav Sinha says Rishi Kapoor and Anubhav Sinha in BTS picture from Mulk.

What Anubhav told ‘spoilt Punjabi boy’ Rishi Kapoor

Speaking in Hindi, Anubhav Sinha said, "Sudhir Mishra told me to talk to Amit ji, which will help the film get funded. But I said ‘I don’t see Amit ji in this part, because Amit ji can look after himself’. We needed a guy who cannot look after himself. So then, Rishi Kapoor.”

The filmmaker said he wrote Mulk's script in only three days. Further talking about working on the film with Rishi Kapoor, Anubhav said, “He was a bit of a spoilt Punjabi boy, and we had a slight altercation. I told him, ‘You don’t scare me, I’ve handled your uncle in my debut!'” Anubhav worked with late Shammi Kapoor on the television show Shikast, which aired in the 90s.

About Mulk

Mulk was a 2018 film headlined by Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu. The film also featured Ashutosh Rana, Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa and Neena Gupta.

The intense courtroom drama was principally about Murad Ali Mohammed (Rishi Kapoor), whose life was thrown into disarray when his nephew is drawn into a terror conspiracy that kills many innocent people. After his nephew's death, his family members are branded traitors and are put on trial. Taapsee plays the role of the lawyer committed to prove the family's innocence.

