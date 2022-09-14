Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor recall old memories and struggles as they stand outside Yash Chopra's home. Watch

Actors Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor met in front of late film director-producer Yash Chopra's house in Mumbai and recalled their days of struggle. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Anupam posted a video in which the duo stood near a gate. As the clip started, Anupam asked Anil Kapoor, "Kapoor saab kaha khade hai hum batao (Kapoor sir where are we standing tell me)?" Anil replied, "Yashji k ghar k saamne (Near Yashji's house)." (Also Read | Anupam Kher's mom Dulari whispers 'sharab' when he asks her what she's drinking)

Anupam then recounted the early days of his career, "When I was a struggling actor, the first house that I came to was this." Anil also said that he also came to the house several times and spoke about how he struggled. Anupam then took a trip down memory lane and shared an anecdote. He also added that they were passing by from near the house and decided to stop by.

As Anupam bowed and folded his hands, near the gate, Anil laughed. Anupam also said, "Thank you very much Yashji for all your contributions in our life." Anil added, "Thank you, Remember you today." The video ended with Anil asking Anupam if they could leave.

Sharing the video, Anupam captioned the post in Hindi and English, "Near Yashji's house: While going on a morning walk early morning Anil Kapoor and I stopped near Yash Chopra's house and recounted our memories and also took blessings. Yash Ji's contribution in our (especially my) life is massive. Thank you Sir ji for your love and the moments spent with you."

He also said, "Incidentally today is also #33YearsOfChandni! (folded hands and heart eyes emojis)." He also added the hashtags--Legend, Producer, Director, Friend, Yash Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher. Reacting to the post, Sikandar Kher wrote, "Yash uncle, Pam aunty and all the Sunday lunches." Anupam replied, "@sikandarkher Miss those lunches!"

Anupam and Anil have done several films together such as Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Ram Lakhan, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raj and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hain. Chandni (1989) is a romantic musical film directed and co-produced by Yash Chopra. The film stars Sridevi, Anupam Kher, Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Waheeda Rehman, Sushma Seth, Mita Vashisht, and Manohar Singh among others.

Anupam has several films in the pipeline including Shiv Shastri Balboa with Neena Gupta. He will also feature in Emergency, The Signature, Uunchai and Telugu drama Tiger Nageswara Rao. Anil will be seen in the action thriller Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline.

