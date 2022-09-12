Anupam Kher's mom Dulari whispers 'sharab' when he asks her what she's drinking: 'Darti hun terese?' Watch

Actor Anupam Kher's mother Dulari Kher joked and whispered 'sharab (alcohol)' when he asked her what she was drinking on the occasion of his brother-actor Raju Kher's birthday. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Anupam posted video clips featuring himself, Dulari, Raju and his wife Reema Kher having a meal at a Mumbai restaurant. (Also Read | Anupam Kher wishes Raju Kher on birthday with video message)

The video started with Anupam asking Dulari, who sat next to him, what she was drinking. Dulari seemingly didn't understand and replied something else. Anupam next asked her to 'cheer for Raju as it was his birthday'. All of them raised a toast and Anupam panned the camera to show the people sitting at the table. Anupam also wished everyone including himself a happy birthday.

He again asked Dulari, "What are you drinking?" She whispered leaning towards Anupam, "Sharab, sharab (alcohol)." When Anupam asked to confirm, she nodded her head as Raju giggled. She then asked Anupam, "Main darti hun terese (Am I scared of you)?" Anupam responded, "Mujhse nahi darte ho? Acha (You aren't scared of me? Okay). Very good."

Anupam then gave fans a closer look at Dulari's glass which had a non-alcoholic beverage with a piece of lemon in it. As Anupam revealed her secret, Dulari smiled, giggled and gestured something. Anupam then told her, "Piyo piyo aish karo (Drink, have fun)." He again wished Raju a 'happy birthday'.

In another clip, Raju sat at a table to cut his birthday cakes as the family stood around him. Anupam was heard shouting at him to blow out the candles. As he cut a cake, they sang for him. Anupam gave his blessing to Raju as Dulari hugged him.

Anupam shared the post and captioned it in Hindi, "Today while having meal on the birthday of @rajukherofficial I asked mom what she was drinking? I panicked after listening to her answer and you guys will be left in splits. Enjoy!" He also added the hashtags--Dulari Rocks, Hilarious, Moms are the best. Reacting to the post, Mahima Chaudhry commented, "Cheers."

On Sunday, Anupam also posted a video on Instagram and wished Raju. He wrote, "Happy birthday my brother @rajukherofficial!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May God give you a long and healthy life. You are the bestest brother ever! This video is to tell the world how lucky I am to have you in my life. Jeete raho aur khush raho (be happy, live long) brother!"

Anupam has many projects in the pipeline including Ajayan Venugopalan's Shiv Shastri Balboa with Neena Gupta and Jugal Hansraj. He will also be seen in Emergency, The Signature, Uunchai, and Tiger Nageswara Rao.

