Anupam Kher announces schedule wrap for Khosla ka Ghosla 2, says his work is 90% done
Kher shared a video featuring glimpses from the film's sets, showcasing the actor in his beloved character, 'Khosla'.
Actor Anupam Kher has wrapped a schedule of his much-awaited sequel 'Khosla ka Ghosla 2', expressing deep gratitude to the entire team.
In a special nod to the project, Kher shared a video featuring glimpses from the film's sets, showcasing the actor in his beloved character, 'Khosla'. Joining the frame were his co-stars Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja, and Parvinn Dabass - the ones who portrayed the iconic Khosla family in the first film.
Actor Tara Sharma, who was a part of the original film, also joined the cast for the upcoming sequel.
Boman Irani, who will reprise his character as Khurana, also featured in the video.
"SCHEDULE WRAP OF #KKG2!! As I finish 90% of my work for #KhoslaKaGhosla2 my heart is full of gratitude! It has been an exhausting but an EXHILARATING experience! This is going to be an EPIC sequel to an OG #CultClassic! This time the con is bigger than the biggest! A huge Thank you to each and every cast member (You ALL are Great), all the technicians, writers, director, producers and unit members for their love, warmth and support! Looking forward to meeting you again. Happy rest of the shooting!! Love always!" Anupam Kher wrote.
The original film 'Khosla Ka Ghosla', released in 2006 and directed by Dibakar Banerjee, became a cult favourite for its light-hearted story and strong performances. The film talked about issues like property scams and family conflicts in a simple yet funny way. Apart from Kher, the film featured Vinay Pathak, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Parvinn Dabass, and Tara Sharma in key roles.
Prior to 'Khosla ka Ghosla 2', the actor directed his second film, 'Tanvi The Great', which starred debutant Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role. The film recently joined the list of 201 feature films that are eligible for consideration at the 98th Academy Awards. (ANI)
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.