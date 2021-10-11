Anupam Kher, Boman Irani have mid-air Khosla Ka Ghosla reunion: 'Khurana Saab taking Khosla Saab to show plot in Nepal'

Anupam Kher and Boman Irani brought back memories of the hit film Khosla Ka Ghosla when they boarded a helicopter in Nepal. Over the weekend, Anupam and Boman took to their respective social media handles to share a video in which they were seen as Khosla saab and Khurana saab, their characters from the movie.

In the video, Anupam was seated beside the pilot when a hand reached out to him from behind the camera. “Uncle ji,” Boman said, leaving Anupam horrified. “Khurana saab,” he responded. “Kaunsi picture dekh rahe ho helicopter mein? (Which film are you watching in the helicopter?)” Boman asked. “Khosla Ka Ghosla,” Anupam replied.

Anupam shared the video with the caption, “Khurana Saab is taking #KhoslaSaab to show him a new plot of land in Nepal. Khosla ji without consulting his family has agreed to see it. But he seems little petrified! Because #Khurana is smiling in the same way as he did when…” Meanwhile, Boman shared it with the caption, “Khosla Saab and Khurana Saab in the same helicopter. Not by chance my friends! Actually showing him a new plot! Not in #NewFriendColony but this time in Nepal!! Hahaha.”

The video left fans in splits. “That’s a classic!” a fan commented. “This one is really epic!!” another fan said. Many others dropped laughing emojis.

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, Khosla Ka Ghosla was released in 2006 and revolved around a middle-class family's attempt to reclaim their land which has been seized by a builder. The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and was remade in a few other languages.

Meanwhile, Anupam and Boman are in Nepal to shoot for their upcoming film Uunchai. The film is directed by Sooraj Barjatya and marks Anupam's fourth film with the filmmaker. They have previously worked on Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Vivah and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Uunchai also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta.