Anupam Kher cheers for wife Kirron Kher as she returns to work after cancer diagnosis. See pic

Actor Kirron Kher shared a picture of herself on Instagram as she returned to work after a few months' break. In April, her husband Anupam Kher had revealed that Kirron had been diagnosed with blood cancer.

Kirron, who is also a Member of Parliament, inaugurated a few new oxygen plants through a video call. “Today PM @narendramodi ji inaugurated oxygen plants all over India from PM Care funds. Chandigarh got 4. I was honoured to inaugurate 2 of them virtually. One @ GMCH 32 & another @ GMCH 48. Also was present @ PGI where HE Gov & Administrator Banwarilal Purohit Ji inaugurated,” she wrote. Kirron was seen in her living room, wearing a printed suit and sitting with her laptop in front of her.

Reacting to her post, Anupam wrote in the comments section, “Well done.” Kirron's followers also wished her good luck. “Happy to see you back in action. God bless you with long healthy life,” wrote one. “Glad to see your feeling better,” wrote another.

In April, Anupam had said that Kirron had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, and was on the path to recovery. He had tweeted, "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things head on."

Through the last few months, Kirron's son Sikander Kher has been keeping fans updated with news about her health. He often shares video of himself, Kirron and Anupam cracking jokes and teasing each other at their home.

In one video, Sikander thanked their well-wishers, “Sitting with the parents now. I will catch up with you all in a bit. Lots of love and thank you for all the love that you give my mother, now you saw her feet. Thank you for constantly asking about her, she should hear this because otherwise, I am not around you all when you ask, and she is here. Thank you so much, she is doing a lot better."