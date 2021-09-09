Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anupam Kher bumps into tabla maestro Zakir Hussain in NYC: 'It feels nice to meet Indians in New York'
Anupam Kher revealed that he met Zakir Hussain in New York recently. Sharing a video of their run-in, the actor called him an inspiration. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 08:30 PM IST
Anupam Kher recently ran into tabla maestro Zakir Hussain in New York. The actor has been in the United States for a while now. 

Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared a video of his encounter with the music legend and wrote, “Encounters in NY. I was delighted to meet the maestro, the pride of our country Ustad #ZakirHussain Saab in NY. I am his admirer for a long long time. Such a humble man. It is pure magic when he plays Tabla. Jai Ho to him!!” 

In the video, Anupam was all praise for Zakir and called him an inspiration. “Acha laga New York jaise sheher mein Hindustaniyo ko mil kar, (Zakir) saab ko mil kar. Badi prerna hai ye (It's nice to meet Indians in New York, to meet Zakir saab. He's an inspiration),” Anupam said. 

Zakir, in return, told Anupam that he is a big fan of him. “Aapse humesha milke acha lagta hai (It always feels nice to meet you),” he said. Zakir revealed that the last time they met was in Chicago, at a friend's home. “Also, over there, in the morning, you were playing and I was in the audience because I got to know that you were performing there. So happy to see you,” Anupam added. 

Anupam has been sharing regular updates from his stay in the US. A few weeks ago, he visited Priyanka Chopra's restaurant, Sona, in New York. He shared pictures with the staff on Instagram and praised her. “Dearest @priyankachopra !! It was really a pleasure to have dinner at your wonderful restaurant @sonanewyork. Everything was great. Food, ambience, fantastic staff headed by chef @harinayak. You have given us Indians one more reason to be proud of you. Keep it up. You are the bestest. Jai Ho!” he said. Priyanka commented, “Awww thank you Anupam sir! go glad u liked!”

Anupam had also recently reunited with his Silver Linings Playbook co-star Robert De Niro. 

anupam kher zakir hussain ustad zakir hussain
