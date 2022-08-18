Anupam Kher calls himself and Kartik Aaryan ‘superstars’, justifies the title: 'Time is changing'

Anupam Kher met Kartik Aaryan this week and called them ‘superstars’ as he shared selfies from their meeting on Instagram. The actor justified the title by pointing out at the box office collection of their films, The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The films are top two in the list of the highest grossing Hindi films this year. Also read: Kartik Aaryan meets Indian Navy officers, learns roti making and plays tug of war as he spends time. Watch

Sharing the photos, Anupam Kher wrote, “Superstars: Since the criteria of calling an actor (however good he/she is) a superstar depends on the money their movies make, I am sharing with you all a pic of two superstars. At least this year for me! My film Kashmir Files made ₹350 crores worldwide and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned close to ₹250 crores. Time is changing and so is the audience's taste and the system. Who had ever imagined that a day will come, when my film like The Kashmir Files in the lead will do business of ₹350 crore. It is a good churning! I welcome the change. Hope you all do too!"

Anupam Kher posted two pics with Kartik Aaryan.

Talking about his meeting with Kartik, he further wrote, "It was such a pleasure to meet Kartik recently! He is going to be here for a long long time. Both, as an actor and a superstar. Main to lagbhag 40 saal se daud raha hu. Aur bhi bahut saal abhi daudna hai aur Kartik jaise naujawano ke saath compete karna hai (I am in the race since 40 years. I have to run for many more years and compete with youngsters like Kartik). Jai Ho."

Fans of Kartik Aaryan thanked Anupam Kher for supporting the actor. A comment read: “Thanks sir for supporting Kartik.” A fan also commented on Anupam's post, “Such a lovely note sir. Come do a movie together sir.” Another wrote, “True, it's an amazing turning point in Bollywood.”

Kartik will now be seen in Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon. He will also be uniting with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha. He also has Freddy and a Kabir Khan directorial in his kitty.

Anupam too has his hands full with multiple projects. He has completed shooting for Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai and is working on Kangana Ranaut's directorial, Emergency. He will also be seen in The Signature, that will mark the comeback of Mahima Chaudhary.

