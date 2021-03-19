Anupam Kher dedicates song to fellow bald men: 'Main bhi ab ganjo mein hu'

Anupam Kher is one of the very few Bollywood actors who have embraced their baldness. The actor has now dedicated a song to his fellow bald men which he wrote 40 years ago upon his arrival in Mumbai to try his luck in films.

He shared the video on Twitter and wrote in Hindi, "Dedicated to all bald people around the world. 40 years ago, when I came to Mumbai to try my luck in movies, my hair were falling and were a mess. People used to call it my destiny and I used to call it my specialty. So I wrote this song on bald people to make myself and the world laugh."

The video opens with Anupam sitting in his home with his books in the background. He asks his fans to imagine several bald men standing behind him and singing in chorus as he sings the song. The song is made on the lines of the famous patriotic song, Aye Mere Pyare Watan.

As if talking to his falling hair, Anupam sings, "Ae mere bijhde baalon, fir se ugg aao saalon... (Oh my falling hair, please grow out again)."

Several of his fans hailed the song on Twitter. One shared Akshay Kumar's still from the Housefull 4 song Shaitan Ka Saala and wrote, "Baaalaaaaaaa." Another said, "We are on the way .. will join your group soon @AnupamPKher Sir." A Twitter user said, "You remain carefree, you have got such massive fame because of this baldness. People who are bald are considered to be fortunate." One even said, "No problem sir, all famous actors in Hollywood are bald. But many undergo hair transplant in India."

Anupam continues to remain active in films. He has also featured in a few Hollywood films including Oscar-winning Silver Linings Playbook. He also played a prominent role in American TV show New Amsterdam.

