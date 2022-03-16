Anupam Kher feels flattered on comparison with Heath Ledger, Kangana Ranaut reacts: 'Inko acting bhi aati hai'

Kangana Ranaut has been actively promoting Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files since quite a few days. The actor has now called The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher a ‘blockbuster hero’ while passing a sarcastic remark at her industry colleagues. She said that he could act as well. Fans have been comparing one of Anupam's work in the film to late actor Heath Ledger's iconic role as the Joker in . Also read: The Kashmir Files box office collection day 5: Film records largest Tuesday haul of ₹18 cr, leaves Sooryavanshi behind

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana shared a collage of Anupam and Joaquin and wrote, “New blockbuster hero in town…And for a change inko acting bhi aati hai (he even knows acting).” The collage has been captioned, “Performances that world will never forget.”

Kangana Ranaut has praised Anupam Kher who is being compared to Joker's Joaquin Phoenix by fans.

The fanmade collage was earlier shared by Anupam on Twitter. He had written, "Anonymous compliments are the best because you know they aren’t trying to gain anything out of it!! Thank you my anonymous friend for making this. I am delighted to see it!! #TheKashmirFiles @vivekagnihotri." Heath had won his first Oscar post-humously for his performance in The Dark Knight, considered one of the best villains in the history of cinema.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Kangana had shared her views after watching the film. Talking to the paparazzi, she said the film has washed Bollywood of all its sins. “Unko bohut bohut badhai. Unhone poori film industry k jitne bhi Bollywood ke kiye huye paap hai aaj inhone dho diye sabne milke. Bollywood ke bhi paap dho diye inhone (Many congratulations to them. Together they have purged the film industry of all their sins. They have also washed away the sins committed by Bollywood),” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asking her industry colleagues to come out to promote the film, she said, "Itni acchi film banaiyi hai. Yeh film itni kabile tarif hai ki sab industry waalo ko chupe huye hai abhi apne bilo me chuho ki tarah, nikal ke aana chahiye isko promote karna chahiye. Itni bakwas sadi huyi filmein promote karte hai. Itni acchi filmo ko promote karna chahiye (They have made such a great film. This film is so commendable that those in the industry who are hiding like rats in their holes should come out and promote the film. They keep on promoting such worthless films. They must promote such a good film)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files revolves around the exodus and killings of Kashmiri Panditsin Kashmir in 1990. It also stars Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty. It has collected ₹60 crore in five days of its release.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON