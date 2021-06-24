Anupam Kher gets 'reality check' as Himachali man fails to recognise him, wants to drown in 'chullu bhar paani'

Actor Anupam Kher recently got a 'reality check' after a resident of Himachal Pradesh failed to recognise him while the actor was on his morning walk. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Anupam shared a video which showed his conversation with the local man, Gyan Chand Thakur.

In the video, Anupam Kher is seen outdoors for a morning walk and engages in a chat with the man passing by. During their conversation, Anupam asks his name and after the man replies, the actor asked if he knew him. However, the man politely said 'no' and smiled. Even after Anupam took off his mask the man remained clueless.

Sharing the video, Anupam said that he is happy that the man couldn't recognise him. Anupam asked the man, "Kaun hoon main (who am I)?" to which the man was seen wondering, "kya naam tha (what was the name?)".

"It's a good moment for me. Chullu bhar paani m doob sakta hoon is samay main (I can die in a fistful of water)," he said facing the camera. He then asked the man, "Film e dekhte hain aap (Do you watch films)?" and the man replied "kam dekhta hoon main (I watch few films)". At this, Anupam is seen giving a shocked reaction, clutching his chest. The video ends with Anupam saluting Gyan Chand.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Anupam wrote, "Reality Check I always proudly announce to the world that I have done 518 films. And I presume that everybody (at least in India) knows me. But #GyanChand ji very innocently shattered my confidence. He had no idea who I was. It was funnily heartbreaking and yet beautifully refreshing! Thank you my friend for helping me keep my feet on ground! #KuchBhiHoDSaktaHai #LifeIsBeautiful #Innocence #Hilarious."

Anupam recently is in Shimla with his mother Dulari Kher. He was in his hometown Shimla for the last few days and left for Mumbai on Wednesday.