365 Days actor Michele Morrone slams leak of private pics, says 'it's never ok'

Italian actor Michele Morrone has slammed the illegal theft and leak of private pictures featuring him on the sets of last year's hit film, 365 Days. The actor took to Instagram and issued a statement to his over 12 million followers, slamming the leak.

Michele Morrone wrote in his post, "As an actor your life becomes public. But, as a human being, I would still like my privacy to myself, and I'm a huge fan of privacy. It is never ok to invade someone's privacy and it's very disrespectful. What happened is a big offence to me."

Thanking his fans, he added, "I really wanna thank all of my online family for taking action against all the private images of me that leaked while I was working on set professionally."

A screenshot of Michele Morrone's post.





The erotic drama 365 Days was one of the biggest hits on Netflix in the pandemic year. While it has a rare 0% approval rating on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, it raked in huge numbers.

Michele Morrone was on the cusp of obscurity. In 2018, he was newly divorced, and working as a gardener. “In Italy, if you’re a good-looking guy, you’re not an actor,” he told The New York Times last year. “You’re just someone good-looking.”

The film, which hails from Poland but stars Italians speaking in English, was criticised for its plot, which many felt promoted rape-culture. It involves a mafia don kidnapping a woman and confining her to his mansion for a year, by which time he expects her to fall in love with him.

About his overnight stardom, he told Hindustan Times in 2020, “I am super happy for the appreciation I have received. But at the same time, I am trying to put in the same amount of work that I used to do two or three years back. I don’t want to lose time thinking about my success. I just want to keep working so that my fans are happy."