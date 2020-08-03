e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Racism should be dealt with seriously: Michele Moronne

Racism should be dealt with seriously: Michele Moronne

The 365 Days actor says that there are other important issues like global warming and animal abuse that are being ignored, too

hollywood Updated: Aug 03, 2020 00:29 IST
NIshad Neelambaran
NIshad Neelambaran
HT Mumbai
Michele Morrone shot to fame after the release of his OTT film, 365 Days
Michele Morrone shot to fame after the release of his OTT film, 365 Days
         

If there is anyone who can talk about overnight stardom, it probably would be Italian actor-singer Michele Morrone, who recently shot to fame after his film 365 Days was widely appreciated. Morrone, who played the role of Don Massimo Torricelli in the film that released on OTT, credits the movie to be a “turning point in his career”. About how “crazy” it was to see a sudden spike in the follower count on his Instagram profile, he says, “The day the film released, I was in my house and [after a usual day] I remember going to sleep. The next day, I see a lot of followers on social media. It was so cool. It is a very nice feeling when people appreciate what you did. People liked the movie and now, I am almost reaching the 10million mark on Instagram.” 

View this post on Instagram

Nobody.. . @jenskochphoto

A post shared by Michele Morrone (@iammichelemorroneofficial) on

So, how does he deal with this sudden stardom? “I am super happy for the appreciation I have received. But at the same time, I am trying to put in the same amount of work that I used to do two or three years back. I don’t want to lose time thinking about my success. I just want to keep working so that my fans are happy,” he shares.

Besides acting, Morrone is also a singer and a musician. The 29-year-old, who is inspired by The Beatles, The Rollin Stones, Elvis Presley, Beethoven and Chopin, among others, released his debut album, Dark Room, earlier this year, and has now released a video for his popular track Hard for Me. Ask him about his future albums, and he says, “You will always find the same Michele, but with different moods. We are going to have a lot of rough and strong things but a lot of emotion, too. As far as the lyrics are concerned, it will be more mature.” 

View this post on Instagram

So what?! . @guess @nimabenati

A post shared by Michele Morrone (@iammichelemorroneofficial) on

Shootings are yet to resume in a lot of countries due to the ongoing pandemic. So, will he be comfortable in shooting intimate scenes going ahead? “I am not scared to do intimate scenes. And I believe, when I am doing a scene, I am just doing my job and because the script wants me to do this. I am an actor and I am ready to do everything,”

Speaking about the racial discrimination, Morrone says, “Racism should be dealt with very seriously. We should fight against this together. But I cannot understand that in 2020 we still have this problem. We have issues like global warming, people killing animals to make money and economic situations, which are totally ignored.”

tags
top news
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for Covid-19
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for Covid-19
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
Amit Shah admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing Covid-19 positive
Amit Shah admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing Covid-19 positive
Phase-1 of Ayodhya station modelled on Ram Mandir to be completed by June 2021
Phase-1 of Ayodhya station modelled on Ram Mandir to be completed by June 2021
‘Mind your business’: Punjab CM to Kejriwal on demand for CBI probe into hooch deaths
‘Mind your business’: Punjab CM to Kejriwal on demand for CBI probe into hooch deaths
IPL 2020 to be held from Sep 19 to Nov 10, Chinese sponsors retained
IPL 2020 to be held from Sep 19 to Nov 10, Chinese sponsors retained
Bengal fixes Covid-19 tests, kits rates after hospitals found fleecing patients
Bengal fixes Covid-19 tests, kits rates after hospitals found fleecing patients
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In