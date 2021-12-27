Anupam Kher grooves to dhol beats at niece Vrinda's wedding, shares emotional note about her moving to Delhi

Anupam Kher has shared wedding pictures of his niece Vrinda Kher along with a touching note about a woman moving out of her home after marriage. He said she hasn't left her family but just shifted from one house to another.

The actor shared a childhood picture of his niece along with a bunch of fresh pictures of her as a bride and the groom. He wrote a tweet in Hindi on Monday, which translates to: "Vrinda's wedding was held yesterday. We didn't realise when she grew up! It is said that girls become strangers after marriage. But we believe that we have only made her shift her home. Mumbai to Delhi. Nipun's house. Now she has two families. There are many people who can share sorrow and happiness. Be happy! Blessings!"

Vrinda Kher is the daughter of Anupam's brother Raju Kher. Anupam had also shared a video from the arrival of baaraat which showed him, his mother Dulari and his son Sikandar Kher grooving to the dhol beats. There were also pictures of Anupam and his brother posing with their mom and their entire family at various occasions.

A day before, the actor had also shared a video to show how his entire family got together for a family picture. He wrote along with it, “Confusion, chaos and the attempt to take a family picture at the #Devgon (Kashmiri ceremony) of our beloved @vrindakher!! But this the joy of an Indian wedding. Look at the vibrant colours and conversations!! #Wedding #Love #Niece #Vrinda #Nipun.”

Anupam is busy with his work commitments also keeping his fans updated with his candid videos on social media platforms. He often shares conversations with his mother Dulari and sometimes glimpses of his wife, Kirron Kher, who is currently recovering from a type of blood cancer.

