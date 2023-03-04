Anupam Kher hails Deepika Padukone ahead of Oscars, shares pic from her time at his acting institute. See pic

Anupam Kher has shared a note for Deepika Padukone, appreciating her for being named among the presenters at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards this month. Deepika had done an acting course at Anupam's acting institute, Actor Prepares, post her stint in modelling. Anupam shared a throwback picture of Deepika from her early days at his institute. Also read: Deepika Padukone smiles bright at airport, makes 1st public appearance after being announced as presenter at Oscars 2023

Sharing the old picture of Deepika on Instagram, Anupam Kher wrote, “Dearest @deepikapadukone! Congratulations on being one of the presenters at this year’s Oscar ceremony! Every time you climb one step higher on the ladder of success, we at @actorprepares feel proud to have been part of your journey. On a personal note as your teacher I always knew sky is not the limit. You will go beyond!! Love and blessings always! Congratulations for Pathan too! Jai Ho!"

A fan commented on the post, “Omg (oh my God) so cute.” Another wrote, “This is so sweet.” Many also congratulated Deepika in the comments section.

Deepika Padukone will be presenting an award at the Oscars 2023. She will be joining the likes of Emily Blunt, Samuel L Jackson, Glenn Close, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Janelle Monae, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed and Melissa McCarthy, among others.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 (March 13 in India) at Los Angeles' Dolly Theatre. India is nominated in three categories. RRR song Naatu Naatu is nominated in the Original Song category. Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes is nominated for Documentary Feature award, while Guneet Monga-backed Elephant Whisperers is competing in the Documentary Short category.

Deepika has previously represented India as a jury at the 75th-anniversary celebration of the Cannes Film Festival 2022. She also unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy in Lusail Stadium on December 18 before the final between Argentina and France last year.

Deepika is currently basking in the success of her film, Pathaan. The film broke several records at the box office with its worldwide collections crossing ₹1000 crore. She is currently working on Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Project K with Prabhas.

(With PTI inputs)

