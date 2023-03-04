Deepika Padukone smiles bright at airport, makes 1st public appearance after being announced as presenter at Oscars 2023

On Thursday, Deepika Padukone announced that she is among the celebrities presenting an award at the 95th Academy Awards that will be held on March 12 in Los Angeles. The actor shared a post on Instagram with the names of all the presenters, including actors Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Riz Ahmed and Emily Blunt. On Friday night, Deepika was spotted arriving at Mumbai airport, and leaving in her car as paparazzi and fans greeted her at the arrival gate. This marked Deepika's first appearance since she announced she will be attending the Oscars for the first time, and even presenting an award the the prestigious event this year. Also read: Deepika Padukone joins Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Zoe Saldana as presenter at Oscars 2023, Ranveer Singh reacts

Deepika Padukone wore a light blue denim jacket with matching jeans that she paired with T-white shirt and white sneakers. She also wore black sunglasses and wore her hair in soft curls. As Deepika exited the airport gate alongside her bodyguard, she smiled for the paparazzi. Deepika also posed with a fan for a picture before making her way to her car amid cheers from paparazzi that congratulated the actor for her upcoming Oscars 2023 gig. Deepika was heard thanking the photographers in her latest airport videos shared on paparazzi and fan pages.

On Thursday, taking to Instagram, Deepika shared a post with the names of all the presenters she will be joining at Oscars 2023 – Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors, Janelle Monae, Ariana DeBose and Questlove. In her caption, Deepika shared the hashtags ‘Oscars’ and ‘Oscars 95’ as this will be the 95th Academy Awards. Soon after she shared the post, Deepika's fans also flooded the comments section. Actor husband-actor Ranveer Singh also dropped angel face and clapping hands emojis in the comments section.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 (March 13 in India) at Los Angeles' Dolly Theatre. This year three Indian films are competing for the coveted awards. RRR song Naatu Naatu is nominated for Best Original Song, Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film and Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short.

Deepika was last seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, among others. Her upcoming films include Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

